Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.