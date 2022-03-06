McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 168,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $55.11 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

