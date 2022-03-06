McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

