McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 390 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 85.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,704,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

