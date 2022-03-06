McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $238.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

