Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 12,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.