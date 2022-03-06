Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

