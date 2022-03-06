Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0042 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $168,276.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,876,106 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

