MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 689.3 days.

Shares of MKGAF traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.80. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.85. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day moving average is $231.88.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

