MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target Increased to €12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.75 ($14.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

