Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of MTLFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,814. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
