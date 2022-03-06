Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MTLFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,814. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.