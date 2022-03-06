Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.62 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 166,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,312. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

