Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.62 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,312. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.