Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.
Shares of MEI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
