Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.