Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.58

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.58 and last traded at C$69.51, with a volume of 230411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.36.
MRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.58. The stock has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.
