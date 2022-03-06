Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Interface were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 11.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

