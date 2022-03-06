Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $44,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

