Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $242,000 in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STFC. StockNews.com upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

