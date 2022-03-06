Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 330 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in New Relic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 1,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 481.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEWR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

