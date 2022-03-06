MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of MCR stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
