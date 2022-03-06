MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

