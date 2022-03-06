MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $80.33. 47,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,535 shares of company stock worth $775,723 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

