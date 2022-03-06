Michael J. Mcconnell Sells 13,439 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $268,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -282.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after buying an additional 439,528 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after buying an additional 1,922,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

