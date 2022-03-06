Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report $7.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $32.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $40.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

MU stock traded down $7.27 on Friday, reaching $81.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,211,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

