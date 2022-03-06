Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Head to Head Contrast

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and Mirion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Risk & Volatility

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Mirion Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 4.71 -$5.83 million ($0.05) -8.58 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 25,832.14 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -34.57% N/A -54.74% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

