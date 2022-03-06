Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.56 Million in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.50 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

