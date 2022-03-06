Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Exponent worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

