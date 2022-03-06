Millennium Management LLC Purchases 92,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.