Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,152 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,310,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 42,868.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 366,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 159,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LEG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

