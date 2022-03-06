MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,089.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.98 or 0.06740653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00266349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00745201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00069691 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00415970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00283196 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.