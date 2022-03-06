Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. 4,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

