Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. 4,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.