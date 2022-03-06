Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Misbloc has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $486,035.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Misbloc has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Misbloc

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,104,557 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

