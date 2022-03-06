Mizuho Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

