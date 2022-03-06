MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 82.9% in February

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MJ stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

