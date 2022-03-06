MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 195 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,601,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.