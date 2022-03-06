MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 339 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

THG stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.23 and a 1-year high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

