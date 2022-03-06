MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,946 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 541,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Popular by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 103,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

BPOP stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

