MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

