ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

