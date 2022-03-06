Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

