Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 1,406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,800.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

