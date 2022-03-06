Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,481,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,889,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,625,000 after buying an additional 452,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

