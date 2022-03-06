Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

