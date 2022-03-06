Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.72 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 215.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $171.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

