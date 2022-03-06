Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

ICE stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

