Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,977 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

