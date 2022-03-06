Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 126,020 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,020 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.