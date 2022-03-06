Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 229,640 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 229,640 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

