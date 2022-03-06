Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 9.80% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

