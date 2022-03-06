Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $367,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 215.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 109,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $10.59 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.