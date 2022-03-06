Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Flex by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

